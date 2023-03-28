Follow us on Image Source : FILE Saudi Arabia: At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed when bus hits bridge, burns in Asir

Saudi Arabia: At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed when a bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in Saudi Arabia. As per media reports from Saudi, the incident occurred on Monday in Asir. 29 other people were reported injured in the accident when a bus collided with a bridge, tipped over and caught fire. According to reports, the road accident was a result of brake failure.

Al-Ekhbariya TV said 29 other people were injured in the crash and aired footage showing the charred remains of the bus. It said the crash occurred when the vehicle's brakes failed in southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen.

The crash occurred during the first week of Ramzan when the faithful fasted from dawn to dusk. Many people travel to enjoy nightly feasts with family and friends during the Muslim holy month.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia establishes new national flag carrier 'Riyadh Air' I DETAILS

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia deal with Iran worries Israel, shakes up Middle East | Know Why

Latest World News