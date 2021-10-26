Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Winter Session of Parliament to be held from November 29 to December 23: Sources
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong convicted, fined for illegal anesthetic medication use

Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong convicted, fined for illegal anesthetic medication use

Lee was indicted on charges of consumption of propofol for non-medical treatments in Southern Seoul during January 2015 and May 2020 for as many as 41 occasions.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2021 13:13 IST
samsung chief
Image Source : AP

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea

De-facto Chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday was convicted and fined USD 60,055 for illegally using anesthetic medication propofol numerous times for years, reported Yonhap News Agency. 

According to the news agency, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Lee of violating Narcotics Control Act and ordered to seize an additional USD 14,587.27.

As per Yonhap, the fine charged and seizure ordered are the same as what was demanded for Lee by the prosecutors.

Yonhap reported that Lee was indicted on charges of consumption of propofol for non-medical treatments in Southern Seoul during January 2015 and May 2020 for as many as 41 occasions.

In May this year, Lee had been prisoned in South Korea after his conviction in a massive corruption scandal. While in jail, Lee was running the business from behind the bars, communicating decisions through visiting company executives. His imprisonment, however, caused national handwringing over the future of the technology giant in the country.

In an earlier statement, Samsung had said Lee’s role is to “contribute to the company’s overall strategic direction and make decisions related to the future growth through his insights and global network of business leaders.” 

(With inputs from ANI and AP)

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News