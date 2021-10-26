Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong convicted, fined for illegal anesthetic medication use

Follow us on Image Source : AP Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea

De-facto Chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday was convicted and fined USD 60,055 for illegally using anesthetic medication propofol numerous times for years, reported Yonhap News Agency.

According to the news agency, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Lee of violating Narcotics Control Act and ordered to seize an additional USD 14,587.27.

As per Yonhap, the fine charged and seizure ordered are the same as what was demanded for Lee by the prosecutors.

Yonhap reported that Lee was indicted on charges of consumption of propofol for non-medical treatments in Southern Seoul during January 2015 and May 2020 for as many as 41 occasions.

In May this year, Lee had been prisoned in South Korea after his conviction in a massive corruption scandal. While in jail, Lee was running the business from behind the bars, communicating decisions through visiting company executives. His imprisonment, however, caused national handwringing over the future of the technology giant in the country.

In an earlier statement, Samsung had said Lee’s role is to “contribute to the company’s overall strategic direction and make decisions related to the future growth through his insights and global network of business leaders.”

(With inputs from ANI and AP)

