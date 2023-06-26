Russia: Wagner boss Prigozhin breaks silence after dramatic coup attempt to oust Putin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

In a major development, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, for the first time since his private army group attempted a military coup, has broken his silence and claimed that two factors played into his decision to turn around his march on Moscow.

In an audio released on Monday, Prigozhin said he wanted to avoid Russian bloodshed and also said the march was a demonstration of protest and not intended to overturn power in the country.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

