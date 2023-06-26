Monday, June 26, 2023
     
Russia: Wagner boss Prigozhin breaks silence after dramatic coup attempt to oust Putin

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Moscow Updated on: June 26, 2023 21:15 IST
Russia Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Image Source : AP Russia Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

In a major development, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, for the first time since his private army group attempted a military coup, has broken his silence and claimed that two factors played into his decision to turn around his march on Moscow.

In an audio released on Monday, Prigozhin said he wanted to avoid Russian bloodshed and also said the march was a demonstration of protest and not intended to overturn power in the country. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

