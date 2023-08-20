China is 'secretly' supplying helicopters, drones, equipment to Russia despite West sanctions: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner.

In a major development, China, which has been denying its role in arming Russia in the ongoing war against Ukraine, has supplied components for helicopters, drones, optical sights and crucial metals used by the defence industry. According to a report by The Telegraph, China has lied to the world that it has neither supplied any weapons nor components for lethal weapons that could help Moscow in accelerating aggression on its neighbouring nation.

Notably, ever since Russian boss Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "special military operation" against Kyiv, the West and Europe imposed multiple sanctions intending to penalise its economy and defence sector for the unprecedented devastation.

China supplied helicopters, and drones to Russia

According to the investigation by the UK media outlet, the Russian companies that have been facing stringent sanctions received crucial components. The report claimed these parts have been used for the manufacturing of missile launchers, armoured vehicles and strategic bombers.

Besides, Chinese companies also supplied at least 1,000 drones, six helicopters, optical sights, titanium alloys, and other spare parts crucial for the ongoing war. Among the recipients of these products were the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard, Rostec, Tupolev, and other state structures of the Russian Federation, claimed The Telegraph investigations.

The report came at a time when Russia is reeling under stress as it has lost a large number of arms and ammunition on the battleground. President Putin seeking lethal weapons from its closest allies including North Korea.

Russia-China relations boost significantly

It is worth mentioning the relations between Russia and China improved significantly before the escalation of the 'brutal' war. However, it witnessed a major jump following Moscow's aggression. In fact, the trade between both countries registered a record jump, and China's exports to other countries witnessed a downward trend. In the past four months, Chinese boss Xi Jinping, foreign minister and newly appointed defence minister made a visit to Moscow. In fact, China Defence Minister Li Shangfu visited the Kremlin last week where both nations vowed to boost military cooperation.

China has repeatedly said that it is a 'neutral party' in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and has advocated for a peaceful resolution, including at the recently concluded summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, President Xi has accused the US of provoking and trying to isolate Russia and has backed Moscow in American condemnation of the war.

