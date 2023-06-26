Russian troops kill 2 Ukrainian children days after UN puts Putin's forces on blacklist for its atrocities

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's relentless war against its neighbouring nation, Ukraine, killed at least two teenagers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sunday, Kyiv Independent reported. According to the report, Russian troops killed two teenagers in the occupied port city of Berdiansk. Citing Russian proxies, it claimed Moscow suspected both kids of preparing the sabotage against the Russian military.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian proxy, said on June 25 that the Russian troops killed “two pro-Ukrainian terrorists,” naming one of them – Tihran Ohannisian. Later that day, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Russian troops killed two teenagers and named the second victim – Mykyta Khanhanov. Both were 16 years old, according to the report.

UN puts Russian forces on blacklist for killing children

Notably, this came nearly three days after the United Nations put Russian forces on its annual blacklist of countries that violate children’s rights in conflict for killing boys and girls and attacking schools and hospitals in Ukraine.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the Security Council that he is “appalled” by the high number of “grave violations” against children in Ukraine in 2022, “shocked” at the number of attacks on schools and hospitals, “concerned” by the detention of children, and “troubled” that some Ukrainian children have been transferred to Russia.

UN urges Russian forces to abide by their obligations

The secretary-general urged Russian forces to abide by their obligations under international law and their own commitments to protect children, including by avoiding the military use of schools and hospitals, putting in place accountability and reparations measures, and exchanging information with the UN on all children in conflict-affected areas. Guterres also urged Russia to ensure that no changes are made to the personal status of Ukrainian children, including their nationality.

Deportations of Ukrainian children have been a concern since Russia’s invasion, and the International Criminal Court increased pressure on Russia when it issued arrest warrants on March 17 for President Vladimir Putin and the Russian children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.

