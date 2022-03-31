Thursday, March 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Observing that the Sikh community, which began immigrating into US over 100 yrs ago, has played an important role in developing the United States; the resolution supports designation of ‘‘National Sikh Day’’ to honor and celebrate the important role played by Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Washington Published on: March 31, 2022 9:44 IST
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Resolution introduced in US Congress, April 14, Nat
Image Source : USEMBASSY.GOV

Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day. 

Highlights

  • Over dozen lawmakers including Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced resolution
  • It was introduced in House of Representatives to designate Apr 14 of each year as National Sikh Day
  • The resolution was welcomed by Sikh caucus committee and others

More than a dozen lawmakers including Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to designate April 14 of each year as National Sikh Day.

Observing that the Sikh community, which began immigrating into the United States over 100 years ago, has played an important role in developing the United States; the resolution supports the designation of ‘‘National Sikh Day’’ to honor and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.

Sponsored by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution introduced in the House on March 28 was co-sponsored by over a dozen lawmakers: Karen Bass, Paul Tonko, Brian K Fitzpatrick, Daniel Meuser, Eric Swalwell, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Donald Norcross, Andy Kim, John Garamendi, Richard E Neal, Brendan F Boyle and David G Valadao.

Both John Garamendi and David Valadao are Co-Chairs of the Sikh Caucus.

The resolution was welcomed by Sikh caucus committee, Sikh co-ordination committee and American Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (AGPC).

ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky cites 9/11 in his appeal to US Congress, says, 'We need you right now'

ALSO READ: US Congressman urges Biden to reject Pak’s ambassador-designate; terms him ‘terrorist sympathiser'

 

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News