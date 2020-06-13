Rare baby dragons go on display in Slovenia. See photos, videos

Image Source : (JURE MAKOVEC/AFP) Rare baby dragons. Photo taken on June 11, 2020 in Postojna Cave shows an olm.

Rare aquatic creatures, known as baby dragons, are on display in Slovenia. The three baby dragons are presently at a laboratory in Postojna Cave, one of the country's biggest tourist attractions. For now, they have been kept far from visitors.

Only 30 visitors will be allowed per day to visit the baby dragons. "We are proud to present three out of the 21 baby olms, the world-famous 'dragon's offspring', which we have kept a close eye on since 2016," the Postojna cave said in a statement.

The ancient underwater predators can live up to 100 years and only breed once in a decade. The three among 21 offspring that hatched in 2016 when one of the olms at the cave lay around 60 eggs in one of the observation tanks, AFP report said.

Reaching a maximum length of 35 centimetres (13.5 inches), the blind animal with its four tiny limbs is a far cry from the scary monsters conjured up in national folklore, the report said.

The slim vertebrate, also referred to as "human fish", has three feathery gills on each side of its elongated snout. The body's sheer pink skin makes it easy to spot the internal organs. The protected eel-like species can go without food for up to a decade.

