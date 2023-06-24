Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Modi US visit: PM recites 'poem' during US-Congress address | VIDEO

PM Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stunned the US Congress members during his historic address. PM Modi also recited a poem he composed during the hour-long address.

Roughly translated into English, the poem says, "Raising its head in the skies; Piercing through the dense clouds; With the promise of light; The Sun has just risen; Armed with a deep resolve."

Indian officials called Modi's speech historic and noted that it was marked by applause 79 times, 15 standing ovations, autographs, selfies, bipartisan support and 'Modi Modi' chants.

PM Modi on terrorism:

Calling terrorism an "enemy of humanity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there can be no ifs and buts while dealing with it. "Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," the Prime Minister said, as he addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday at the US Capitol Hill.

Affirming that the current era is not of war but, dialogue and diplomacy, the Prime Minister added by saying, "We all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering." "More than 2 decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a danger for the whole world. These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms but their intentions are same," PM Modi said.

Regarding India's economic progress, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the nation's remarkable ascent from being the 10th largest economy in the world during his first visit to the US as Prime Minister to currently holding the fifth position globally.

"When I first visited the US as a PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be the 3rd largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows the whole world grows," PM Modi said at the joint sitting of the US Congress.

In terms of infrastructure development, the Prime Minister said, "Our vision is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas'. We are focussing on infrastructure developments. We have given nearly 14 million homes to provide shelter to over 150 million people, which is nearly 6 times the population of Australia.

"Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India's engagement with the world is guided by the principles of democracy, inclusion, and sustainability, with a deep respect for the environment and a commitment to responsible growth."A spirit of democracy, inclusion and sustainability defines us. India grows while being responsible for our planet. The earth is our mother and we are her children. Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet," PM Modi said.

"We live by the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family. Our engagement with the world is for everyone's benefit. The same spirit is also seen in the theme when we chair the G20 Summit, One Earth, One Family, One Future," he added. Last week, all countries endorsed India's UN proposal at the UN to build a memorial wall to honour the peacekeepers. The International Year of Millets is being observed worldwide this year in an effort to promote sustainable agriculture, the Prime Minister said, while addressing the joint session of the US Congress.

"We became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment. We made renewables account for over 40 per cent of our energy sources 9 years ahead of the target of 2030. But we did not stop there. At the Glasgow Summit, I proposed mission LiFE...Our mission is pro-planet progress, pro-planet prosperity, pro-planet people," PM Modi said, as he spoke on Climate Action.

