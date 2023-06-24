Saturday, June 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. "Very interested in helping create more jobs," Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy after meeting PM Modi

"Very interested in helping create more jobs," Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy after meeting PM Modi

Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy meets PM Modi: "We have already invested 11 billion dollars, with an intention to invest another 15 billion dollars bringing the total to 26 billion dollars," added Amazon CEO.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Washington
Updated on: June 24, 2023 9:55 IST
Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy meets PM Modi, Amazon CEO on jobs, Amazon CEO on employment, Amazon CEO say
Image Source : ANDREW JASSY (TWITTER) "Very interested in helping create more jobs," Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy after meeting PM Modi

Modi US visit 2023: Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy expressed his commitment to generating additional employment opportunities in India after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC."Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world," said Jassy.

Notably, Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India.

"We have already invested 11 billion dollars, with an intention to invest another 15 billion dollars bringing the total to 26 billion dollars," added Amazon CEO.

Jassy said that he was very much looking forward to the future of partnering with India."We're very much looking forward to the future of partnering with India and helping the country for many years to come," he said.

Notably in April, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Amazon India announced a partnership in the field of media, entertainment and public awareness. In June, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon Kisan to combine strengths and create synergy between the two organizations for guiding the farmers on the scientific cultivation of different crops for optimum yield and income.

Related Stories
India-United States partnership will make world better in 21st Century: PM Modi | VIDEO

India-United States partnership will make world better in 21st Century: PM Modi | VIDEO

US to return over 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora

US to return over 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora

Vice President Kamala Harris lauds PM Modi's commitment to bolstering US-India ties

Vice President Kamala Harris lauds PM Modi's commitment to bolstering US-India ties

PM Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US tour; 1st bilateral visit by an Indian PM since 1997

PM Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US tour; 1st bilateral visit by an Indian PM since 1997

"H1B visa renewal can be done in US itself:" PM Modi in address to Indian diaspora

'American firms invested over USD 16 Billion in 2 years in India', says PM Modi in US

'American firms invested over USD 16 Billion in 2 years in India', says PM Modi in US

WATCH: American singer Mary Millben touches PM Modi’s feet after singing India’s national anthem

WATCH: American singer Mary Millben touches PM Modi’s feet after singing India’s national anthem

Recently, Amazon celebrated 10 years in India. Over the past decade, Amazon has revolutionized the way Indians shop, connect, and experience the world of online shopping. Amazon.in has become an integral part of the lives of millions of Indians. On the occasion of its 10th anniversary in India, Amazon is thanking everyone who has had an impact on its journey and has helped make Amazon.in #IndiaKiApniDukaan. 

(With ANI inputs)

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News