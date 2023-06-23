Friday, June 23, 2023
     
'World must come together to end Russia-Ukraine war': PM Modi appeals after bilateral talks with Biden

The Prime Minister stressed that the global south region has been brutally affected due to the conflict and added the tussle should be ended as soon as possible.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: June 23, 2023 0:31 IST
PM Modi with His Excellency Joe Biden.
Image Source : PTI PM Modi with His Excellency Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sharing dias during a joint press conference with His Excellency Joe Biden on Thursday, reiterated his stance over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and underscored the importance of comprehensive dialogue in order to end the conflict. 

During the historical address following a bilateral meeting, the Indian Prime Minister emphasised how the world has been facing challenges that erupted due to the brutal war between the two neighbouring nations. He stressed that the global south region has been brutally affected due to the conflict and added the tussle should be ended as soon as possible. 

Notably, India did not condemn the Russia-Ukraine war and abstained from voting at the United Nations against its all-weather friend- Russia and maintained a neutral stance at multiple global forums. Even, while sharing the stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, PM Modi underscored that the "current era is not an era of war". 

 

