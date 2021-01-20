Image Source : FILE/PTI 'Committed to taking India-US partnership to even greater heights': PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated new U.S. President Joe Biden and first woman Vice President Kamala Harris on assuming office and expressed his commitment to working with them to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights. He wished Biden for a successful term in leading the USA, stating that the countries stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security. The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement, and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights," the prime minister said.

"Congratulations to Kamala Harris on being sworn-in as VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet," Modi said.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman Vice President on Wednesday in a historic but scaled-down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel, who transformed the Capitol into a fortress to prevent any breach by pro-Trump extremists.

The 78-year-old veteran Democrat leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the Capitol - the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies – where the deadly violence took place just two weeks ago.

The inauguration was held under the watch of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who became the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony.

