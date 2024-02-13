Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. SHOCKING! Plane door falls off mid-air as it approaches to land at Niagara International Airport

SHOCKING! Plane door falls off mid-air as it approaches to land at Niagara International Airport

According to the authorities, the private plane lost the door around 5:30 p.m. as it flew over Cheektowaga, a few miles south of the airport.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New York Published on: February 13, 2024 9:12 IST
Buffalo plane door fell down
Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Cheektowaga: In a bizarre incident, the rear door of a small plane fell mid-air as it approached landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday. According to the police, the plane had two people who were safe after it landed safely at the airport.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage on the ground, according to police in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga.

The private plane lost the door around 5:30 p.m. as it flew over Cheektowaga, a few miles south of the airport, authorities said.

Police officers searched for the door but did not immediately find it.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement