SHOCKING! Plane door falls off mid-air as it approaches to land at Niagara International Airport

Cheektowaga: In a bizarre incident, the rear door of a small plane fell mid-air as it approached landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday. According to the police, the plane had two people who were safe after it landed safely at the airport.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage on the ground, according to police in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga.

The private plane lost the door around 5:30 p.m. as it flew over Cheektowaga, a few miles south of the airport, authorities said.

Police officers searched for the door but did not immediately find it.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.