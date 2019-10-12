Image Source : AP 23 photos from Syria show aftermath of Turkey invasion

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country "will not take a step back" from its offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces. In a speech in Ankara on Friday, Erdogan said the Turkish military would continue the operation until Syrian Kurds were pushed away from the border and a so-called "safe zone" was created. Ankara wants to settle 2 million Syrian refugees, mainly Arabs, in the zone. The zone would also end the Kurds' autonomy in the area and put much of their population under Turkish control. Turkey has been threatening the offensive for months, saying it would not allow a de facto state run by the Kurdish forces, which has links to an outlawed group considered a terror organisation by Turkey and the United States.

Here are 23 pictures that depict what the aftermath of Turkish invasion in northern Syria

