Image Source : PTI Pakistanis join global climate change protest

A citizen-led initiative of a global climate march, organised by Climate Action Now to help stop global warming, was held on Friday across Pakistan.

Marches were held in over 25 cities and towns including Faislabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Mithi, Thatta, Kasur, Kotli, Chagai, Killa Abdullah, Chitral and Gilgit, reports Dawn news.

Meherbano Raja, a climate activist and part of the organising committee, said they were expecting people to gather at the Lahore Press Club at 3 p.m., and then starting the march at 4 p.m.

"It will be youth led because they are the most affected generation and so they will be leading from the front," she said. "These will include school students too."

Celebrities as well as leaders, including Senator Sherry Rehman, have called on people to participate in the climate march.

More than 5,000 events are planned worldwide for what is expected to be one of the largest-ever collective calls to action in a movement fuelled by social media under the hashtag #climatestrike.

