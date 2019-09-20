Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Another minor abducted from Pakistan's Kasur

Another child was abducted from Pakistan's Kasur, two days after the remains of three minor boys, whom the police said were murdered after being raped, were recovered in the city's Chunian tehsil, the media reported.

According to reports, two motorcycle-borne assailants on Thursday night attempted to abduct two children from Hashim Chowk. However, after being followed, the assailants left one of the boys behind in a state of unconsciousness, reports Geo News.

The child who was left behind is currently admitted in the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, while the second one was still missing.

The remains of the three minor boys were found on Tuesday, the police said, confirming that all three were brutally raped before being buried.

Locals say a fifth child was also missing and suspect that a racket was behind the killing of minor boys after rape.

In the last few years, Kasur has been rocked by multiple incidents of abuse, rape and killing of children.

In January 2018, the body of a six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered was found in a trash heap in the city.

