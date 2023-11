Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Pakistan has finally announced the long-awaited dates for the upcoming general elections, as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the polls will be held on February 11.

According to Sajeel Swati, the electoral body's counsel, the process of drawing constituencies will be completed by January 29, Dawn reported. This came as Pakistan's apex court resumed hearing a set of petitions calling for holding elections within 90 days.

