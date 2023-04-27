Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif secures vote of confidence in National Assembly with 180 lawmakers in favour

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif secures vote of confidence in National Assembly

Pakistan politics: In a surprise development amidst an increasing confrontation between the government and the top judiciary, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday secured a vote of confidence from the National Assembly. According to reports, as many as 180 lawmakers expressed "full confidence" in his leadership and governance.

The resolution was tabled in the lower house by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, who stated that the National Assembly of Pakistan "reposes its full confidence in the leadership of" Prime Minister Sharif.

180 members voted in favour of resolution

In the National Assembly's 342-member body, 180 members voted in favour of the resolution. When Sharif was elected as the prime minister in April last year, he had secured the support of 174 lawmakers.

"Consequently, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and commands the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced, amid thumping of desks by lawmakers.

Prime Minister Sharif thanks lawmakers

Later, Prime Minister Sharif addressed the House and thanked the lawmakers for reposing confidence in him. On April 24, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb rejected reports that Prime Minister Sharif would seek a vote of confidence from Parliament in the middle of a tussle with the top judiciary.

Marriyum took to Twitter to dispel the impression of the vulnerability of the premier and the need to seek a vote to show that he enjoyed the trust of the majority.

What Information Minister Marriyum alleged?

She said that no consultation had taken place on the topic, adding that there was no need for it. Her tweet followed after several media channels reported that Prime Minister Sharif had decided to go to the Parliament and seek a fresh mandate.

The speculation came after the National Assembly rejected a money bill tabled by the government for providing funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Are PM Shehbaz and Imran Khan mulling to patch-up as both parties ready for 'indirect dialogue'?

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been pushing for snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provinces where his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party ruled till recently. The PTI dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on January 14 and 18, respectively, in a bid to force the ruling coalition in Islamabad to hold early general elections in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest World News