Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan to stage 'historic' public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on March 19

Imran Khan's public rally: As part of his ongoing election campaign, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced staging a "historic" public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on March 19. "We all have to struggle together," said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, urging people to come out for 'accountability of the thieves'.

Khan revealed about his move while addressing participants of the election rally near Data Darbar from inside his bullet-proof vehicle in Lahore on Monday, March 13. Addressing the rally, the former premier said, "I will hold a jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19 at 2 pm", reported Geo News.

Earlier on Monday, the former Prime Minister, who was ousted from power via a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year, brought out an election rally despite security and arrest threats in the Punjab capital city.

Khan seeks exemptions from court appearances

The former ruling party had announced to kick off its election drive today (March 14) after cancelling it twice in the last week following the imposition of Section 144 in the city. The PTI chairman has been seeking exemptions from court appearances on the pretext of security. An Islamabad police team, earlier on Monday, flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest Khan in judge threatening case.

Non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan

Meanwhile, on March 13, a district and sessions court in Islamabad also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman Khan in a case pertaining to using threatening language against a woman additional district and sessions judge and senior police officers.

According to reports, a police party from Islamabad flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest Khan in the 'judge threatening case' after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing.

