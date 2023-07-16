Pakistan: Bulldozers raze nearly 150-year-old Hindu Temple in Karachi | Know Why

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Hindu temple demolished in Karachi

Pakistan: Bulldozers razed a Hindu temple to the ground in Pakistan's Karachi which was believed to be built nearly 150 years ago. The demolition of the Mari Mata Temple in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar has sent shock waves through the Hindu community there. The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of a heavy contingent of police force late on Friday night after the structure was declared old and dangerous.

People were not informed about the demolition

However, the people alleged that they were not informed about the demolition of the temple. “They (authorities) did it very early in the morning and we were not informed this was going to happen,” said Ram Nath Mishra Maharaj, who looks after old Hindu temples in the area.

Mishra further informed that the bulldozers demolished the entire inside structure leaving the outer walls and the temple’s main gate intact. He also said that it is believed that the temple was built around 150 years ago and told stories that there was treasure buried beneath its courtyard.

The area of temple had been the target of land grabbers

He also alleged that the area of the temple, some 400 to 500 square yards, had been the target of land grabbers and developers for years now.

The structure was declared dangerous

In addition, a senior official said that the temple was demolished after being declared a dangerous structure by authorities. Countering the allegations, he said that the Madrasi Hindu community had agreed the structure was very old and dangerous. Moreover, he said that the management of the temple reluctantly but temporarily moved most of the deities to a small room until they could carry out some renovation work there.

Pressure over the temple management

Ramesh, a Hindu community leader of the area alleged that the temple management was under pressure to vacate the premises for some time now as the land had been sold to a developer on forged documents who wanted to build a commercial building on the plot, reported PTI.

The Hindu community has appealed to the Pakistan-Hindu Council, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Inspector General of Sindh police to take notice and look into the matter on an urgent basis.

