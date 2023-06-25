Pakistan: Ex-PM Nawaz may resume active politics as NA passes bill to limit parliamentarians' disqualification

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan: Nawaz may resume active politics as NA passes bill to limit parliamentarians' disqualification

A bill to limit lawmakers' lifetime disqualification to five years was passed by Pakistan's National Assembly on Sunday. This could allow former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to return from London and resume active politics ahead of this year's general elections.

In 2017, Sharif, 73, was disqualified from public office for life by the Supreme Court, and accountability courts later found him guilty of corruption.

Following a decision by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case in 2018, the three-time former premier lost his eligibility for public office for the rest of his life.

In addition to reducing the disqualification period, the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to unilaterally announce election dates without consulting the president.

On the time span of exclusion for legislators, the bill incorporated an amendment to Section 232 (Disqualification on account of offences) of the Election Act, 2017.

On June 16, the Senate had already given its approval to the bill.

The president should support the bill in order for it to become law.

According to Geo News, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has assumed the role of acting president while President Arif Alvi, who is backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is out of the country for the Hajj. It's possible that he will quickly endorse the bill.

After becoming law, it is believed that Sharif's lifetime disqualification would end, allowing him to return to the country and resume active politics ahead of the likely October general elections.

