Pakistan: Unidentified gunmen shoot dead Sikh man in Peshawar; suspects arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Sikh man in Peshawar, Pakistan

In another case of targeted attacks against minority communities in Pakistan, a Sikh man was shot dead in Peshawar by unidentified persons, following which some suspects have been arrested by the police.

According to a PTI report, the 35-year-old Manmohan Singh was attacked by unknown persons while he was on his way to Peshawar's interior city area. This is the second attack on a Sikh man in Peshawar in the last 48 hours.

Police said that the victim was pronounced dead by the doctors and that some suspects have been arrested in this regard. The main accused of the murder is very close to being arrested, they added. Further investigation is underway.

Before this, a Sikh man was attacked in a similar manner and sustained bullet wounds on his legs on Friday, which is being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

It is believed that this attacks are pointing towards targeted attacks against the minority communities in Peshawar. In March, a Sikh businessman was shot dead in the city.

Peshawar houses around 15,000 Sikhs, most of whom are involved in business and own pharmacies. Over the years it has witnessed a spade of attacks against Sikhs - a Sikh medical practitioner was killed in September 2022 and a Sikh man was killed following a mob attack in Nankana Sahib gurudwara in 2020.

(with PTI inputs)

Also read: India holds bilateral negotiations with Brazil to end sugar dispute at WTO

Latest World News