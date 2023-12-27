Pakistan: Former minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi manhandled during rearrest from Adiala Jail I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTIOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM Screengrabs of Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi when he was arrested.

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan's former Foreign Minister and PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was granted bail in the cipher case by the Supreme Court earlier last week, was rearrested on Wednesday. In the video which was now viral insanely, it could be seen that the senior PTI leader was manhandled by police officials as they re-arrested him outside the Adiala Jail.

According to a report by Pakistan English daily, 'Dawn', it was not immediately known why the leader was rearrested and in which case.

Qureshi, along with Imran, was imprisoned in Adiala Jail in the cipher case, which pertains to the ex-Prime Minister brandishing a document alleging that it contains US involvement behind his ouster from power in 2022. They secured bail on Friday as the Supreme Court accepted their pleas and were directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs 1 million each.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also facing a jail term, took to social media and claimed that Qureshi was again arrested from outside the Adiala Jail after being released on bail in the cipher case. The party said that the order issued yesterday by the Rawalpindi DC for Qureshi’s 15-day detention had been withdrawn.

Look at this. What is this?: Qureshi

In the viral video, Qureshi could be seen in a cardigan and a shalwar kameez, attempting to speak to police personnel gathered outside the jail while he remained inside its premises. However, an official refused to listen and proceeded to shove the senior leader out the gate and toward an armoured police vehicle.

"Look at this. What is this?" Qureshi said as he was escorted forcefully to the van while the crowd yelled at officials to be careful. "They are arresting me again in a false case. I represented the nation, I am innocent and I am being targeted for political revenge without any reason," he said while standing in the police van.

It is worth mentioning Pakistan is scheduled to hold general elections on February 8 where former PM Imran, Shehbaz Sharif, his brother, Nawaz Sharif, who has recently returned to the country after being exiled for four years in London, are in the fray.

