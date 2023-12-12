Pakistan: Fedayeen attack on police station kills 4 security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Terrorists target a police station in Pakistan.

Pakistan Attack: In yet another attack on security personnel, at least four security personnel were killed and 16 injured after terrorists attacked a police station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday. According to the police, terrorists attacked the Daraban police station in a remote part of the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the building of the police station, which was followed by a mortar attack. In an exchange of fire between the security forces and the attackers which followed the attack, at least four security personnel were killed and 16 injured, police said.

Several terrorists gunned down

Police also gunned down two terrorists during the gunfight, according to ARY News channel. Following the attack, fresh contingents of police were rushed to the site, according to the police.

An emergency was declared in district hospitals while all schools and colleges were closed due to the attack.

It is worth mentioning Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.

Earlier in January this year, terrorists unleashed an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar, resulting in the killing of at least 100 security personnel.

Also Read: Pakistan again witnesses brutal 'suicide attack' on security personnel; 9 killed, 13 wounded in Balochistan

Latest World News