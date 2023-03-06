Pakistan again witnesses brutal 'suicide attack' on security personnel; 9 killed, 13 wounded in Balochistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Representational Image

Pakistan blast: Nearly a month after the deadly mosque attack, Pakistan witnessed another episode of the brutal onslaught on security personnel in Balochistan wherein at least nine police personnel were killed and more than a dozen injured.

According to Pakistan English daily, Dawn, the incident happened after a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan on Monday.

Confirming the incident, Kachhi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahmood Notezai told the Pakistani daily that those killed in the blast belonged to the personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary (BC).

“The constabulary van was on its way back to Quetta from Sibi when an explosion occurred on the Kambri bridge in the area bordering the Sibi and Kachhi districts,” Dawn quoted the official.

Further, he claimed that the motorcyclist which was believed to be a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the police van and added the exact nature of the attack will be ascertained after investigation.

