Pakistan: Court approves plea declaring Imran Khan's sisters, nephew as 'absconders' over May 9 violence

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was booked in several cases in the May 9 violence.

May 9 violence: An anti-terrorism court has initiated the process of declaring former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, and his nephew, along with his party leaders as 'absconders' for non-compliance with the investigation pertaining to the May 9 violence.

The police told the court that the leaders of Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are not complying with the investigation and are hiding despite knowing of their involvement in the cases, Geo News reported.

The police filed a plea asking for the court to declare the individuals, which include Imran's sisters and nephew Hassaan Niazi as 'absconders'.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of PTI leaders arrested in the riots and instructed the police to submit challan against them in the next hearing.

About the violence in Pakistan on May 9

On May 9, the supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

The violent protests came in wake of Khan's arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges. He was later released on bail. Police arrested over 10,000 workers of PTI and more than 100 are being attempted tried under the Army Act.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court was told by the public authority investigator on Friday that Imran Khan has been found guilty of inciting attacks on army bases, including the Lahore Corps Commander House.

"A special prosecutor on Friday told the ATC that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Punjab police completed its probe into the May 9 attacks on military and state buildings and found Imran Khan guilty of abetment and other terrorism charges," a court official told PTI.

Investigator Farhad Ali Shah said that the PTI chairman had driven a mission and prompted the party laborers against the Military before the May 9 attacks.

Khan denied engineering or prompting the attacks expressing that it was a well-planned conspiracy to expel its party from upcoming polls.

