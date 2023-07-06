OceanGate suspends all operations days after Titan submersible's implosion

Follow us on Image Source : AP OceanGate suspends all operations

OceanGate, the owner of the submersible that imploded on its voyage to the Titanic, said it has suspended all operations, reported news agency AP on Thursday.

The development comes days after the submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

Earlier, nearly four days after the ill-fated submersible went missing, the US Coast Guard on June 22 confirmed that the submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic. The Coast Guard officials said during a news conference that they’ve notified the families of the crew of the Titan, which has been missing for several days.

Debris found during the search for the vessel “is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” said Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.

"The Coast Guard received debris and evidence recovered from the seafloor at the site of the TITAN submersible when the M/V HORIZON ARCTIC arrived in St. John’s Newfoundland, June 28, 2023," read the statement released by the US Coast Guard.

The major statement came hours after the announcement that debris from the Titan, collected from the seafloor more than 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) below the surface of the North Atlantic, had arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Twisted chunks of the submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier.

Recovering and scrutinizing the wreckage is a key part of the investigation into why the Titan imploded last week, killing all five people on board. The multiday search and eventual recovery of debris from the 22-foot (6.7-meter) vessel captured the world’s attention.



