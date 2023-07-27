Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the headquarters of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee in Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday who was on a visit to the country during which the two sides promised to support ties. North Korea marked its 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim and Shoigu talked Wednesday in the capital, Pyongyang, and arrived at an agreement on undefined "matters of shared worry in the field of national defense and security and on the territorial and worldwide security climate."

KCNA said Kim Jong-un took Shoigu to a weapons facility, showed him some of North Korea's latest weapons, and briefed him on the country's plans to expand its capabilities. Footage from the conversation showed Kim Jong-un talking to Shoigu, pointing and walking through a series of large rockets mounted on a truck.

North Korea welcomed Russia and China's visit to the July 27, 1953 war as a rare example of open dialogue since the beginning of the epidemic. As detente dragged the Korean peninsula into a special state of war, North Korea saw itself as the winner of the "Great Homeland Liberation War."

North Korea's celebrations are expected to be covered by a large-scale military parade in Pyongyang, where Kim Jong-un can launch his most powerful rockets designed for neighboring peoples and the American Midlands. However, state media did not confirm his plans to fight the insurgency. North Korea sees the US conflict with China and Russia over state influence and Ukrainian animosity as an opportunity to break the isolation and advance its own alliance against Washington, some professional experts said.

The Russian Defense Minister said in a statement that Shoigu also met with North Korean Technology Minister Kang Sun-nam on Wednesday for "cooperation between our security." North Korea sided with Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, demanding that the United States "allow approach" to force the West to prevent Moscow from taking tactical action to maintain its security advantage.

The Biden organisation accused North Korea of ​​supplying weapons to Russia to help it fight in Ukraine, but North Korea denied the allegation.

Both Moscow and Beijing have been crashing U.S. efforts to fortify U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea over its whirlwind of rocket tests.

