Nepal: 11 US-bound Indians rescued from captivity of human traffickers, seven arrested

Kathmandu: Nepal police rescued 11 Indian nationals from the captivity of a human trafficking gang in a rented house in Kathmandu on late Wednesday, according to police sources. The Indian nationals were held captive and were to be sent to the United States, police sources informed news agency ANI.

"They were kept in captivity for one month in the Ratopul area. Acting on the special information received, police were able to rescue the Indian nationals while seven others involved in the possible trafficking attempt also has been apprehended," a police official said on the condition of anonymity.

Acting upon a tip-off, a special team of police dispatched from the Kathmandu District Police Range carried out the operation. According to the Nepalese official, the rescued Indians informed the police authority that they had submitted about Rs 4.5 million to the agents to reach the United States through illegal means.

"Nepal has been used as transit to send the rescued Indian nationals to the United States. Further investigation is underway. All of the rescued are male," the official added. The Indian nationals rescued from the private house in Kathmandu belong to the states of Punjab and Haryana. Detail reports, however, are awaited as the operation is still going on, said the source in the Kathmandu District Police Range.

