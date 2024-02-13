Nepal: Eight killed, 10 others injured in road accident in Palpa district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in an accident in Nepal’s Palpa district on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, the accident occurred when a jeep was heading to Chidis from Dumre of Palpa district in western Nepal via the Siddharth Highway.

A police team reached the accident site to carry out a rescue operation soon after the accident. The injured passengers were undergoing treatment at Lumbini Medical College, police said.

Speaking to the local media, DSP Subarna Shreshta eight bodies have been recovered. The identities of the deceased and the injured have not been revealed yet, she added.

Road accidents in Nepal

Earlier in January this year, a passenger bus plunged into the Rapti river located in Nepal's Lumbini province, causing the deaths of at least 12 people, including two Indians. The bus was heading to Kathmandu from Nepalgunj when it veered off the Rapti bridge in Bhgalubang and plunged into the river along the East-West Highway, according to Kathmandu Post.

In October last year, at least 12 Indian nationals and a Nepalese driver were injured after their vehicle overturned on the road in Makawanpur district near Kathmandu. The vehicle was heading towards Kathmandu from Birgunj, a southern Nepal town. It carried 12 pilgrims, including three children, and overturned after the driver lost control at Indrsarowar Rural Municipality, near Matatirtha area in the district.

(With PTI inputs)

