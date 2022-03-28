Mexico: 19, including 3 women, killed in shooting at illegal cockfighting pit

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS/REPRESENTATIVE Federal authorities are working "with the aim of capturing those responsible for the violent acts."

Nineteen people, including 3 women, were killed on Monday in a shootout in Central Mexico, reported news agency AFP, quoting state officials.

Several others were injured and were rushed to hospitals, officials had said. The reason for the shootout is unknown. The attack happened at a venue often used for hosting illegal betting on cockfights in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state, said officials. Authorities were called to the scene at 10.30 pm following reports of killings.

Federal authorities are working "with the aim of capturing those responsible for the violent acts," AFP quoted the office of Michoacan's secretary of public security as saying.

