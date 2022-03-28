Monday, March 28, 2022
     
Mexico: 19, including 3 women, killed in shooting at illegal cockfighting pit

Several others were injured and were rushed to hospitals, officials said. The reason for the shootout is unknown.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Mexico City Updated on: March 28, 2022 16:46 IST
Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS/REPRESENTATIVE

Federal authorities are working "with the aim of capturing those responsible for the violent acts."

Nineteen people, including 3 women, were killed on Monday in a shootout in Central Mexico, reported news agency AFP, quoting state officials. 

Several others were injured and were rushed to hospitals, officials had said. The reason for the shootout is unknown. The attack happened at a venue  often used for hosting illegal betting on cockfights in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state, said officials. Authorities were called to the scene at 10.30 pm following reports of killings.

Federal authorities are working "with the aim of capturing those responsible for the violent acts," AFP quoted the office of Michoacan's secretary of public security as saying. 

Also Read | Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show

 

