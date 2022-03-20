Sunday, March 20, 2022
     
Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show

Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas

Published on: March 20, 2022 8:24 IST
State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

As many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas

State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

Additional information, including the victims' conditions or potential suspects, wasn't immediately available.

