Pakistan: At least 3 killed, several injured in blast at Lahore's famous Anarkali bazar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE At least 3 dead, 22 injured in blast in Pakistan's Lahore

At least three people were killed and 20 injured in a blast in Lahore's Anarkali area on Thursday, Dawn news reported, quoting officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard. He also directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities. The injured have been shifted to a hospital nearby.

The casualties and the number of the injured were confirmed by Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif, Dawn news reported

(More details to follow)

Latest World News