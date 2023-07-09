Kenya: 3 killed in anti-government protests over high cost of living; 20, including former governor, detained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Protests erupted over the Kenya government's new tax package in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

At least three persons were killed during anti-government protesters in Kenya, where hundreds of people gathered to demonstrate against the highest cost of living in the country and the newly-passed Finance Act that raised taxes on petroleum and housing among other things.

Two persons were shot dead and another person succumbed to their injuries as police dispersed the protesters in Kisumu, ANI reported citing local media. Additionally, five people were injured with gunshot wounds in Kisii.

Former Governor of Laikipia, Ndiriitu Muriithi was arrested in Mount Kenya for leading a protest in the area of Nyahuru, along with Kenyan politician Carolyne Wanjiku. Similar protests took place in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Meanwhile, three police officers were injured after protesters overran a barricade established to block protesters from accessing the Central Business District in Kisumu. Shops were vandalised by protesters and several goods were looted, as per local media.

Apart from Muriithi, over 20 people were arrested, although charges against them are yet to be revealed, AP reported citing Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei.

The protests were called upon by opposition leader Raila Odinga to not pay taxes following the government's controversial tax package. Under the new law, the value added tax on petroleum rose from 8% to 16%, a business turnover tax from 1% to 3% and a new 1.5% percent housing tax was created for salaried workers.

The government implemented the increased fuel tax despite a court suspending the implementation of some of the new tax provisions. Odinga launched a petition drive on Friday for an impeachment motion against Kenyan President William Ruto.

