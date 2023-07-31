Improvised, atrocious decision: Italian Minister criticises country's decision to join China's BRI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Sunday criticised the country's decision to join China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2019, calling it an "improvised and atrocious decision". According to him, the move has done little to bolster Italy's exports and has only emboldened China's prospects.

According to BBC, Italy's decision to join the BRI was met with concern by members of the European Union (EU) and the United States four years ago. This concern comes as BRI is observed as a tool to spread Chinese influence.

In an interaction with Italian media, Crosetto suggested that the country needs to find a way to exit the deal without damaging diplomatic relations with Beijing. "The issue today is: how to walk back (from the BRI) without damaging relations (with Beijing). Because it is true that China is a competitor, but it is also a partner," he said.

Since May, there have been a lot of discussions in Italy about its inclusion in the BRI. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had also flouted of talks with China over a potential withdrawal from the initiative.

If Italy does not formally withdraw from the BRI, its participation will be automatically renewed in March 2024. China has sent senior officials to Rome as part of a diplomatic campaign to persuade Italy to renew the deal.

China seeks to connect with Europe and beyond by rebuilding the Silk Road trade route through the BRI. It has long been considered as a tool of spreading Chinese influence in different countries and emboldening Beijing's economy.

The BRI entails Chinese funding for major infrastructural projects across the world and speeding up of Chinese products in the global market. Upon Italy's joining in 2019, China said that both countries have experienced 'fruitful results' despite criticism from the West.

China and Italy should "further explore their cooperation potential" under the BRI and "strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation to seek more fruitful cooperation results", according to Chinese foreign ministry earlier.

