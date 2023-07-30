China responds to US' $345 million military aid to Taiwan, claims it won't deter unification efforts

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV China responds to US military aid provision to Taiwan

After the United States provided a massive $345-million military aid package to Taiwan, China accused America of turning the island nation into an 'ammunition depot' and said that the move will not halt Beijing's efforts to reunify the island with its mainland.

"No matter how much of the ordinary people's taxpayer money the Taiwanese separatist forces spend, no matter how many US weapons, it will not shake our resolve to solve the Taiwan problem or shake our firm will to realize the reunification of our motherland," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office.

China also accused US actions of turning Taipei into a 'powder keg' as raising the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait. These remarks come as the Chinese military has ramped up its maneuvers towards Taiwan by sending more fighter jets and warships to circle the island nation.

The military aid was announced on Friday by the White House after President Joe Biden approved the transfer. Meanwhile, Taiwan reported as many as six Chinese navy ships in waters off its shores on Sunday.

According to two US officials, the Biden administration will send man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs), intelligence and surveillance capabilities along with firearms and missiles. These weapons are supposed to provide Taipei with more firepower to deter China from attacking.

Chinese diplomats have protested against the move. "The US should stop selling arms to Taiwan and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington.

China has insisted that Taiwan is a separatist province that must be reunited with the mainland—even if it means using force—to do so. China has been stationing warships close to Taiwan and regularly sending fighter jets into the air defense zone.

Though both provinces have been controlled separately for more than 70 years, the CCP continues to claim sovereignty over the island nation. China has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around the self-ruled country, which it considers its territory under the 'One China policy'.

(with AP inputs)

