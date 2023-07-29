US: Biden administration announces $345-million military assistance for Taiwan amidst tensions with China

Follow us on Image Source : AP US announces another major military aid package for Taiwan

In a step to help Taiwan counter rising aggressions from China, the United States administration on Friday announced a big $345-million military assistance package for Taipei.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(3) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $345 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan," US President Joe Biden said while signing a memorandum on Friday.

According to two US officials, the Biden administration will send man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs), intelligence and surveillance capabilities along with firearms and missiles. These weapons are supposed to provide Taipei with more firepower to deter China from attacking.

Meanwhile, Chinese diplomats have protested against the move. "The US should stop selling arms to Taiwan and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington.

Taiwan, on the other hand, promised to further work with the US to maintain "peace, stability and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait." Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense on Saturday thanked the US for "its commitment to Taiwan's security."

The US had earlier approved the transfer of nearly $19 billion in military sales of F-16s and other weapon systems to Taiwan. The current aid is part of a presidential authority to draw weapons from current American military stockpiles, so Taiwan can quickly avail military production and sales.

The conflict between China and Taiwan

China has insisted that Taiwan is a separatist province that must be reunited with the mainland—even if it means using force—to do so. China has been stationing warships close to Taiwan and regularly sending fighter jets into the air defense zone.

Notably, Taipei split from Beijing during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China).

Though both provinces have been controlled separately for more than 70 years, the CCP continues to claim sovereignty over the island nation. China has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around the self-ruled country, which it considers its territory under the 'One China policy'. In recent times, China repeatedly warned the island nation that it would use force if it disobeys Beijing's command and relies on the West for its security.

Meanwhile, the US does not recognise Taiwan as an independent country in maintaining a "One China" policy. However, US law mandates a credible defense for Taiwan and treat all threats to the island nation as "matters of grave concern", not to mention Washington's own strained relations with Beijing.

