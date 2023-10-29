Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey after Erdogan vows to declare it 'war criminal' for attacks in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : AP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the pro-Palestine rally in Istanbul.

Relations between Israel and Turkey appear to have sharply deteriorated as the former country recalled its diplomats from Ankara on Saturday in retaliation for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's accusations of 'war crimes' in Gaza, reported the Times of Israel.

In a mass pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul, Erdogan said that his country is making preparations to declare Israel as a 'war criminal' for its relentless attacks in the Gaza Strip. "We are making our preparations, and we will declare Israel to the world as a war criminal," he said.

The Turkish President also slammed Western countries for failing to stop Israeli attacks and the rising death count in Gaza. He also called them the "main culprit" behind Israel's "massacre" of Palestinians.

"We are against all these double standards and all these hypocrisies," said Erdogan, adding that Israel's allies are creating a "crusade war atmosphere" by pitting Christians against Muslims and reiterated that Hamas was "not a terrorist organisation".

"Israel has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days, but the Western leaders cannot even call on Israel for a ceasefire, let alone react to it," he said in his remarks.

Israel recalls diplomats

Following Erdogan's scathing remarks, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that the country was pulling its diplomats from Turkey to "reassess relations" with Ankara.

"In light of the escalating rhetoric from Turkey, I have instructed the return of diplomatic representatives from Turkey in order to reassess Israel-Turkey relations,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

Additionally, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan says “a snake will remain a snake" referring to Erdogan. “[Erdogan] tried to improve his image, but remains an antisemite," he was quoted as saying by Israeli media.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz, who is set to take over as foreign minister next year, said Erdogan “exposed his true face” at the rally and supported terrorist activities by Hamas.

Until now, Erdogan had been cautious in commenting on the situation since the Hamas attack on Israel. His latest views represent a major escalation of his criticism of Israel, with whom his government had restored full diplomatic relations earlier this year.

Israel was a long-time regional ally of Turkey before Erdogan came to power, but ties imploded after a 2010 Israeli commando raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara ship, part of a blockade-busting flotilla, that left dead 10 Turkish activists.

Although relations between the two countries improved, but both countries withdrew their ambassadors in 2018 amid violence in Gaza and the Trump administration’s relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem.

Erdogan earlier called Hamas 'patriotic'

On Wednesday, Erdogan lambasted Israel for its "aggression" against Hamas in Gaza and called, "Tel Aviv is 'acting like a terrorist organisation' and 'committing crimes against humanity'". According to Erdogan, Hamas 'is not a terror group', and called it a 'patriotic organisation that defends its territory and people'.

"Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a group of mujahideen defending their lands. I'm cancelling plans to visit Israel because of its inhumane war," he said in the parliament. Erdogan reiterated that Hamas has been working as “liberators” fighting for their own land.

The latest statement from the Turkish President came as Hamas-backed Palestinian authorities said that more than 7,700 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a “second stage” in Israel's war on Hamas, three weeks after Hamas launched a brutal incursion into Israel on October 7 that killed 1,400 people.

Tanks and infantry pushed into Gaza over the weekend in what officials described as a widening ground offensive as Israel pounded the territory from air, land and sea.

(with agency inputs)

