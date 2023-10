Israel-Hamas war: Unprecedented attacks from Gaza killed over 700 Israelis in 48 hrs, What do we know so far?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Footage shows the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza, where a mosque was completely destroyed.

Israel-Hamas WAR: Fighting continued in southern Israel after the government declared war and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas. Special forces soldiers were brought in to try to retake four Israeli sites held by Hamas following its unprecedented weekend incursion, which officials said involved as many as 1,000 fighters. The militants blew through a fortified border fence and gunned down civilians and soldiers in Israeli communities along the Gaza frontier during a Jewish holiday.

The rampage included an assault on a crowded music festival where authorities had removed about 260 bodies by Sunday. Israel struck back with airstrikes including one that flattened a 14-story tower that held Hamas offices.

At least 700 people were reported killed in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza. Thousands were wounded and some 1,23,000 displaced people in Gaza were in shelters, the UN said.

Here are some key takeaways from the conflict:

What does the war declaration mean?

Israel has previously carried out major military campaigns in Lebanon and Gaza that it portrayed as wars but without a formal declaration. The declaration gives the green light for Israel to take “significant military steps” against Hamas. But a major question was whether Israel would launch a ground assault into Gaza, a move that in the past has brought intensified casualties.

Israel hit more than 800 targets in Gaza by Sunday, its military said. That included airstrikes that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave's northeast corner. Hamas had been using the town as a staging ground for attacks, Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

There was no immediate word on casualties, and most of the community's population of tens of thousands likely fled before the bombardment. The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which participated in Saturday's attack, said it was holding more than 30 Israelis among dozens of captives in Gaza.

He said they would not be released until all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are freed.

How do world leaders react to the bloodshed?

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel. The deployment — which also includes a host of ships and warplanes — underscores the concern that the United States has in trying to keep the conflict from growing. Preliminary reports indicated at least four US citizens were killed in the attacks, and seven more were missing, a US official said.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting about the situation and took no immediate action on a US demand that its 15 members condemn the Hamas attack.

Russia's UN ambassador told The Associated Press that long-stalled negotiations between the two sides need to resume. China's ambassador said it was important to come back to a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine live side-by-side.

But US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said the ongoing violence needed to be dealt with first. Germany's development minister said her country would review its aid for Palestinian areas. In Iran — a longtime supporter of Hamas and other militant groups — senior officials praised the incursion. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Sunday.

Egypt spoke with both sides about a potential cease-fire, but an Egyptian official said Israel was not open to a truce “at this stage.” A policeman in Egypt opened fire Sunday on Israeli tourists in the city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian, authorities said.

The U.S. embassy in Cairo urged Americans in the country to take precautions as the attack could be related to clashes between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Is anything being done to protect civilians?

The number of displaced Gazans staying at schools converted into shelters jumped by tens of thousands, to some 123,000, the UN said.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit but there were no casualties amid heavy shelling and airstrikes in different parts of the crowded territory of 2 million people. Associated Press video Sunday showed a large crater in the middle of the school. “Schools and other civilian infrastructure, including those sheltering displaced families, must never come under attack,” UNRWA said in a statement.

Cease-fires have stopped major fighting in past rounds of conflict but have always proven shaky. Each agreement in the past has offered a period of calm, but the deeper, underlying issues are rarely addressed, setting the stage for the next round of airstrikes and rockets.

What prompted the attack?

Hamas officials cited long-simmering tensions including a dispute over the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque sacred to both Muslims and Jews. Competing claims over the site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, have spilt into violence before, including a bloody 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021. In recent years, Israeli religious nationalists — such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister — have increased their visits to the compound.

Last week, during the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli activists visited the site, prompting condemnation from Hamas and accusations that Jews were praying there in violation of the status quo agreement. Hamas also has cited the expansion of Jewish settlements on lands Palestinians claim for a future state and Ben-Gvir's efforts to toughen restrictions on Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Tensions escalated with recent violent Palestinian protests. In negotiations with Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations, Hamas has pushed for Israeli concessions that could loosen the 17-year blockade on the enclave and help halt a worsening financial crisis.

What has been happening recently in a divided Israel?

The eruption of violence comes at a difficult time for Israel, which is facing the biggest protests in its history over Netanyahu's proposal to weaken the Supreme Court while he is on trial for corruption. The protest movement accuses Netanyahu of making a power grab.

That has bitterly divided society and unleashed turmoil within the military, with hundreds of reservists threatening to stop volunteering to report for duty in protest.

Reservists are the backbone of the army, and protests within the ranks have raised concerns about cohesion, operational readiness and power of deterrence as it confronts threats on multiple fronts. Netanyahu called up “an extensive mobilization of reserve forces” Saturday.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation calls Israeli military action against Hamas 'crimes against humanity'

Latest World News