Israel-Hamas war: Egypt’s border crossing opens to let desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: Just 20 trucks were allowed in, an amount aid workers said was insufficient to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis. More than 200 trucks carrying 3,000 tons of aid have been waiting nearby for days.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: October 22, 2023 11:22 IST
Israel-Hamas war: The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off and began pounding it with airstrikes following Hamas’ bloody rampage two weeks ago. Just 20 trucks were allowed in, an amount aid workers said was insufficient to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis. More than 200 trucks carrying 3,000 tons of aid have been waiting nearby for days. In a statement posted early Sunday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli military said it had launched a strike on the Al-Ansar mosque at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

This is an India TV blog where you can get all developments related to the Israel-Hamas war. Scroll down patiently to get authentic and swift information from the battlefield.  

 

 

Live updates :Israel-Hamas War (UPDATES-- OCT 22)

  • Oct 22, 2023 11:22 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    At least 12 people die in a house in Gaza hit by an Israeli strike

    People searched for neighbors buried under the rubble of a house in central Gaza that was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday. Witnesses said 12 people in one household died in the strike and five others were believed to be trapped.

  • Oct 22, 2023 11:22 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel vows to increase attacks on Gaza

    Israel plans to step up its attacks on the Gaza Strip starting Saturday as preparation for the next stage of its war on Hamas, Israel’s military spokesman says. Asked about a possible ground invasion into Gaza, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters Saturday night that the military was trying to create optimal conditions beforehand.

  • Oct 22, 2023 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Hezbollah official says his group already ‘is in the heart’ of Israel-Hamas war

    A top official with Hezbollah vowed that Israel will pay a high price whenever it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and said Saturday that his militant group based in Lebanon already is “in the heart of the battle.”

  • Oct 22, 2023 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel strikes underground compound at West Bank mosque, military says

    Israeli Defense Forces said a military aircraft launched a strike early Sunday on the Al-Ansar mosque at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
    The IDF said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants had been using an “underground terror route” beneath the mosque. One Palestinian was killed in the shelling, Palestinian Red Crescent said.

  • Oct 22, 2023 11:20 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Defense Secretary orders more defense systems in Middle East

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced late Saturday he was sending additional air defense systems to the Middle East as well as putting more troops on prepare-to-deploy orders.
    Austin said the U.S. would be delivering a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, battery along with additional Patriot missile defense system batteries “to locations throughout the region to increase force protection for U.S. troops.” Bases in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly targeted by drones in the days since hundreds were killed in a hospital blast in Gaza, and the destroyer USS Carney intercepted land attack cruise missiles in the Red Sea shot from Yemen on Thursday.

