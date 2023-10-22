Israel-Hamas war: Egypt’s border crossing opens to let desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel-Hamas war: A person walking through the rampaged residential region in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war: The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off and began pounding it with airstrikes following Hamas’ bloody rampage two weeks ago. Just 20 trucks were allowed in, an amount aid workers said was insufficient to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis. More than 200 trucks carrying 3,000 tons of aid have been waiting nearby for days. In a statement posted early Sunday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli military said it had launched a strike on the Al-Ansar mosque at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

This is an India TV blog where you can get all developments related to the Israel-Hamas war. Scroll down patiently to get authentic and swift information from the battlefield.

