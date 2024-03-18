Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. How do Palestinians observe Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war? IN PICS

How do Palestinians observe Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war? IN PICS

Palestinians observe Ramadan in a sombre mood with heightened security measures by Israeli police and the spectre of war and hunger in Gaza overshadowing the normally festive Muslim holy month as talks to secure a ceasefire stalled.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Gaza Updated on: March 18, 2024 21:06 IST
Palestinians break their fast amid the rubble of their destroyed home during the Muslim holy fasting
Image Source : REUTERS Palestinians break their fast amid the rubble of their destroyed home during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

India Tv - Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the s

Image Source : REUTERSPalestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

India Tv - A child reacts as Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan

Image Source : REUTERSA child reacts as Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip

India Tv - Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the s

Image Source : REUTERSPalestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

India Tv - A child reacts, as Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan

Image Source : REUTERSA child reacts, as Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip

India Tv - Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the s

Image Source : REUTERSPalestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip

India Tv - Palestinians break their fast amid the rubble of their destroyed home during the Muslim holy fasting

Image Source : REUTERSPalestinians break their fast amid the rubble of their destroyed home during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip

India Tv - Palestinians break their fast amid the rubble of their destroyed home during the Muslim holy fasting

Image Source : REUTERSPalestinians break their fast amid the rubble of their destroyed home during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

India Tv - Palestinians push carts near the rubble of houses destroyed during Israel's military offensive, duri

Image Source : REUTERSPalestinians push carts near the rubble of houses destroyed during Israel's military offensive, during the holy month of Ramadan in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip

India Tv - Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the s

Image Source : REUTERSPalestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip

India Tv - A Palestinian man makes preparations to break fast during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan i

Image Source : REUTERSA Palestinian man makes preparations to break fast during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip

India Tv - A Palestinian woman prepares food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the s

Image Source : REUTERSA Palestinian woman prepares food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip

India Tv - Palestinian man Ismail Al-Khlout reads the Koran as he waits to break his fast while sitting on the

Image Source : REUTERSPalestinian man Ismail Al-Khlout reads the Koran as he waits to break his fast while sitting on the rubble of his house

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement