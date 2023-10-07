Israel declares 'state of war' after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets as part of new operation | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smoke coming out of buildings in Israel after a devastating rocket attack by Hamas group.

Israel on Saturday declared a "state of war" after Palestinian militants launched a barrage of at least 5,000 rockets and infiltrated the Jewish country from Gaza Strip as part of an unprecedented infiltration offensive announced by the ruling Hamas group earlier today.

​The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Chief of Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi is holding an assessment and approving plans of action. "The military declares a state of war alert. In the last hour, the Hamas terrorist organization had begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations," said the IDF in a statement.

"The Hamas terorist organization made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF troops are fighting the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel’s citizens to follow security instructions. The State of Israel will win this war," said Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

At least four persons, including a woman in her 60s, has been killed and another 16 are wounded in the rocket attacks on southern and central Israel this morning, as Palestinian militants entered Israel from Gaza. The Israeli military warned that the Hamas group will pay a "very heavy price" for the surprise attack. Another two people are said to be seriously wounded, six moderately and seven with minor injuries, the medics of the rescue services said.

Hamas' new operation against Israel

The leader of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif earlier said that the armed group has launched a new military operation titled 'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm' against Israel. "We've decided to say enough is enough," he said in a rare statement. Around 5,000 rockets were launched by the group toward Israel.

“We announce the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and we announce that the first strike, which targeted enemy positions, airports, and military fortifications, exceeded 5,000 missiles and shells," added the Hamas leader.

Meanwhile, Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response to the surprise attack. The Israeli military has issued instructions to the residents of towns near the Gaza Strip to remain in their homes, and the rest of the public to remain near bomb shelters.

A video from Gaza showed what looked like the lifeless body of an Israeli soldier being trampled by an angry crowd shouting “God is Great". Another video appeared to show Palestinian militants dragging away a live Israeli soldier on a motorcycle. Other videos showed a crowd of Palestinian men dancing around and atop an Israeli tank that was on fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top security officials are said to be convening for an emergency meeting. The army advised residents next to Gaza to stay in their homes due to the “security incident".

The launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Israel-Palestine conflict in West Bank

The areas of the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip were captured by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. The Palestinians seek those areas in their hope of an independent state.

Over the last year, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has worsened as Netanyahu's government has called for tougher action against what they call Palestinian militants. In 2023, over 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank so far, while retaliatory attacks have claimed the lives of dozens of Israeli people.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since the establishment of the blockade. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.

(with agency inputs)

