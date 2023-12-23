Drone strike damages Israel-linked ship in Indian Ocean, no casualties: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representational Image

A drone strike damaged a merchant ship in the Indian Ocean on Saturday but no casualties have been reported so far, according to two maritime agencies. The vessel is reportedly linked with Israel, raising speculation over rising numbers of attacks against commercial vessels in light of the continued destruction in the Israel-Hamas war.

"UKMTO have received a report of an attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel causing an explosion and fire. Fire extinguished, no casualties. Authorities are investigating," said the UK Maritime Trade Operations on platform X. Maritime security firm Ambrey also confirmed the strike on the Liberia-flagged tanker.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," said the UK-based maritime agency. There was no immediate claim of responsiblity for the strike amid a series of drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a vital shipping lane in the Red Sea.

India's statement on attacks in Red Sea

Earlier, India voiced its support for the free movement of commercial shipping, in the wake of attacks on commercial ships in the strategic Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen amid the Israel-Hamas war. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that it is monitoring the situation as it is also part of international efforts to ensure free shipping.

"India has always been supportive of the free movement of commercial shipping so that is something that we are interested in. We are, of course, monitoring the developments there. We're also part of international efforts to ensure free shipping, whether it be piracy or otherwise, India has been involved in it," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, assaults on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have led major shipping companies to suspend trade through the strategic waterway and prompted the US and allies to launch a new international mission to counter the attacks.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin outlined the ways Houthi attacks are destabilising maritime security and impacting the global economy in a virtual ministerial meeting with representatives from 43 countries. "This is an international challenge that demands collective action. Therefore today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative," said the US Defence Secretary in a statement in Bahrain.

Why are Houthis attacking ships?

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza over two months ago, in a campaign they say aims to support the Palestinians.

The attacks further escalate a campaign by the Houthi rebels, who have claimed responsibility for a series of missile assaults in recent days that just missed shipping in the Red Sea and its strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Global shipping has increasingly been targeted as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a wider regional conflict — even during a brief pause in fighting during which Hamas exchanged hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The collapse of the truce and the resumption of a punishing Israeli ground offensive and airstrikes on Gaza have raised the risk of more sea attacks.

(with inputs from agencies)

Latest World News