'We will not be commenting on Pakistan-Iran matter': MEA on recent airstrikes

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday again reiterated its stance about the ongoing tension between Iran and Pakistan and said, "We have issued a press release where we have cleared our stance on terrorism." "We will not be commenting on the Pakistan-Iran matter," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly conference.

India, on Wednesday, reacted to the recent attack carried out by Iran on Pakistani soil. In a statement, the foreign ministry has termed Iran's attack on Pakistan an issue that concerns only Islamabad and Tehran. However, it added that the action was taken in self-defence. "This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence," foreign ministry spokesperson.

Iran attacks Pakistan's militant organisation

The statement from New Delhi came a day after Iran launched massive attacks targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl--a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. According to the Pakistani government, the missile infiltrated their airspace and killed at least two children.

According to al-Arabiya News, the militant group was formed in 2012 and is designated as a “terrorist” organization by Tehran. It has a history of launching multiple attacks on Iranian security forces over the years. According to Iranian media, a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan was attacked wherein at least 11 policemen were killed. Later, the group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan also airstrikes on Iran

Nearly 48 hours after Tehran attacked Islamabad, the Pakistan military carried out a retaliatory military operation on Thursday. The military operation that Pakistan dubbed "Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar" killed at least seven people including three women and four children in the Sistan-Baluchestan province. However, Iranian news agency, IRNA, reported that the missile and drone hit a village in the city of Saravan, killing at least nine people. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claimed all the dead “were foreign nationals”.

