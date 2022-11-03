Imran Khan injured in gunfire during his rally, India reacts - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan injured in firing during his rally.

Imran Khan injured in firing: India has responded over the developments arising after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in firing during his rally on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said New Delhi is keeping a close watch on the developments in the neighbouring country.

"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," Bagchi said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was injured in his leg as two men opened fire during his Azaadi March in Wazirabad.

What happened

At least one person was killed and seven others were injured, including Imran Khan, when two men opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march.

Khan suffered injuries in his leg, and was reported to be out of danger. He was taken to Lahore by road route for better medical care.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and prayed for Imran Khan's speedy recovery.

"I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident," Sharif said in a tweet.

"I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people," he added.

