Hamas official in charge of weapons production killed in overnight strikes by Israeli military

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday that they have eliminated Muhsin Abu Zina, a Hamas official allegedly responsible for the group's weapons production and the leader of its "industries and weaponry" division, in overnight airstrikes in Gaza.

Taking to social media platform X, the IDF said, "IDF fighters continue to operate deep in the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and directing aircraft to attack terrorist infrastructure. An IDF fighter jet, guided by the intelligence of the Shin Bet and Amman, destroyed Abu Zina's warehouse, who served as the head of the Industries and Weapons Department at the Hamas production headquarters."

According to the Israeli military, Abu Zina was one of the Hamas leaders involved in the production of weapons for the group, specialising particularly in strategic ammunition and rockets. He was the leader of Hamas' industries and weaponry department.

In separate overnight operations, the IDF said that Israeli ground troops directed an aircraft to strike a Hamas anti-tank missile squad, and an airstrike eliminated several members of a squad responsible for launching rockets at Israel.

The Israeli military also said that it attacked Hezbollah targets, including the Amlah warehouse, in response to firing from Lebanese territory earlier in the day. Hezbollah fighters have attacked Israeli forces stationed at the border with Lebanon since the war broke out over a month ago.

What is happening in Gaza?

Israeli troops have been battling Palestinian militants inside Gaza for over a week, and have succeeded in cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City. Food, medicine, fuel and water are running low, and United Nations-run schools-turned-shelters are overflowing.

According to the Times of Israel, at least 31 Israeli soldiers have been killed in ground operations in Gaza, the latest being Sergeant First Class Yaacov Ozeri. The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,000, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday, including over 4,100 minors.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has asked Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to "pause" the fighting in Gaza, after the latter rejected growing calls for a ceasefire. Netanyahu later implied that his government is open to "little pauses" in Gaza to allow civilians to safely depart the northern Strip.

Netanyahu also said that Israel will have "security responsibility' in Gaza for an indefinite period after the war against Hamas ends. This comes after the US opposed Israeli reoccupation of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Hamas denied that Israel is making big military gains in the Strip. Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad said that numerous Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday and “many tanks were destroyed.” The IDF has claimed to kill thousands of Hamas fighters.

"The Palestinians fight and fight and fight against Israel, until we end the occupation,” said Hamad, who left Gaza days before the attack.

(with inputs from agencies)

