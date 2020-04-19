Global coronavirus cases reach 2.33 million; death toll tops 160,000

Image Source : AP A temporary sign is placed at the the Sleep Train Arena that is being turned into a 400-bed emergency field hospital to help deal with the coronavirus, in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 18, 2020. The arena, the former home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings basketball team, is expected to begin receiving patients Monday.

Coronavirus cases across the globe have crossed 2.33 million while the death toll has crossed 160,000. Cases in USA have mounted up to 738,913 while the death toll in the country is closing in on 40,000.

Spain has the second-highest COVID-19 case tally in the world with 194,416 cases and 20,639 deaths. Other European countries including Italy, France, Germany and the UK have all seen high number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Turkey has surpassed Iran in the number of cases. With 82,329 cases and 1,890 deaths, Turkey is now 8th in the table.

India's coronavirus cases crossed the 15,000-mark today. While the death toll has reached 507.

