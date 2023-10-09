Germany: Hamburg Airport flights briefly halted after plane with 198 passengers receives threat from Iran

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Iran Air flight landed in Hamburg on Monday

Flights at Germany's Hamburg Airport on Monday were briefly suspended for around one-and-a-half hours on Monday after a plane carrying 198 passengers received a threat from Iran, according to officials.

According to state media reports, takeoffs and landings at the airport were stopped at 12:40 pm (local time) and some flights were diverted to Hannover among other places after the threat was received.

Later, operations at the Hamburg Airport resumed but the airport warned that delays were still possible. Federal police said they received an emailed threat on Monday morning of an attack on the Tehran-Hamburg flight, although they did not release any details.

Officials said that all 198 passengers and 16 crew members underwent a security check, and the aircraft and luggage on board were searched. There was no immediate update on the outcome of those checks.

The Iran Air plane landed in Hamburg at about 12:20 pm. The German Air Force said its planes were scrambled to accompany the aircraft from where it entered German airspace, east of Berlin, to Hamburg.

