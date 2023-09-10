G20 Summit: What's lined up for today? Check agenda for Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : @AJEET1994/TWITTER G2O Summit

The world leaders, who have accumulated in Delhi for the ongoing G20 Leaders' Summit, have a jam-packed schedule today, where they are lined up for multiple bilateral meetings including with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the schedule, the leaders will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi followed by a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favoured devotional songs.

Subsequently, at 9:20 a.m., they will move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge-- the venue where the G20 Summit is going on.

It is expected that the leaders will arrive at the venue at around 9:40 a.m.

From 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., a tree planting ceremony is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.

Subsequently, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, the third session of the summit-- 'One Future'-- will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

At 11:40 a.m., a G20 Spouse event is scheduled.

Further, world leaders will hold a series of press conferences today.

Here are the details:

-German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a PC from Shangri-la Hotel at 12:45 pm

-Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a PC from The Oberoi, New Delhi Hotel at 1:00 pm.

-Closing presser by Indian Finance Minister Jaishankar and Sherpa Amitabh Kant at 2:00 p.m. from the International Media Centre.

-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a PC at 2:00 p.m.

-Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida will hold a PC at The Crystal Ballroom from The Lalit Hotel at 2:45 pm.

-French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a similar PC at 3 p.m.

Besides, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with President Macron. He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Türkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.

