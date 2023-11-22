Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
Canadian PM Trudeau to join G20 Leaders' Summit virtually amid diplomatic standoff

Ajeet Kumar Updated on: November 22, 2023 10:42 IST
Image Source : AP Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Amid speculations over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's participation in the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, the Canadian Foreign Ministry has confirmed his attendance at the crucial summit. This major development came amidst diplomatic tensions between India and Canada following Trudeau's "absurd and baseless" allegations against New Delhi. Notably, India is currently holding the presidency of the G20 and a virtual Leaders' summit of the same is scheduled for today (November 22).

