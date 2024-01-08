French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns, President Emmanuel Macron to name new government

Follow us on Image Source : REUTER/FILE French PM Elisabeth Borne and President Emmanuel Macron

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday resigned from her post. The development is crucial as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European Parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.

Borne, who assumed PM's office in May 2022, faced a challenging tenure as her tenure was marred by political crises triggered by contested reforms of the pension system and immigration laws.

The change in prime minister comes after a year of rough phase for the Macron government. Borne's resignation follows recent political tensions over contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron to strengthen the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Borne, who was France's second female prime minister, had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron's reelection for a second term. The statement from Macron's office said Borne will continue handling daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed.

However, the President did not immediately name her successor.

